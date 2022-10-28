Palmer: Allen vs. Rodgers will be 'must-watch TV' Sunday night

The Buffalo Bills will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football without left tackle Spencer Brown as the team announced Friday he has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

The 24-year-old from Lenox, Iowa, was injured in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs and has not been able to practised since.

Brown is in his second season with the Bills after being selected with the 93rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Northern Iowa product played 13 games in his rookie season, starting 10 of them.