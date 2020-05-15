Spencer Dinwiddie has issued a challenge to NBA fans, and it's quite unique.

Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets point guard launched a campaign with a goal of raising roughly 2625.8 Bitcoin – nearly $25 million US dollars.

What's in it for the fans? If the goal is reached, Dinwiddie will let them pick where he signs as a free agent.

In a tweet on Thursday, he wrote "Y’all crowdfund 2625.8 btc I’ll sign a minimum contract for my next deal with the team that y’all vote for."

And on Friday he carried through with it, writing, "I'm simply creating a GoFundMe as a commitment to my previous tweets. As of now 2625.8 BTC is roughly equivalent to $24,632,630 USD."

Adding, “If we hit the target then I will allow the fan base to determine my next team decision and sign a one year contract at that destination. If we do not hit the target goal then I will be donating 100% of this campaign to charity.”

The 27-year-old is currently under contract with the Nets through the 2021 season, and has a player option for 2021-22.

“I hope no owners/team personnel participate so there’s no impropriety on this one of a kind endorsement deal,” Dinwiddie said in a statement.