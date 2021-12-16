Martin has 23-save shutout as Abbotsford Canucks blank Gulls

SAN DIEGO — Spencer Martin stopped all 23 shots he faced as the Abbotsford Canucks blanked the San Diego Gulls 4-0 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Sheldon Rempal scored twice, including the eventual winner, for Abbotsford (9-8-3), the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks.

Sheldon Dries and Danila Klimovich had the other goals for Abbotsford.

Olle Eriksson Ek turned aside 24 shots in net for San Diego (9-10-1).

The Canucks went 1 for 2 on the power play and the Gulls couldn't score on their three man advantages.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2021.