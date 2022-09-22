Former Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes fullback Spencer Moore announced his retirement Thursday.

Moore, 32, spent eight seasons in the CFL, winning a Grey Cup with the Riders in 2013.

"After 9 years of pro football, 17 years of football as a whole, countless memories and lifetime friendships made, I am happy and proud to announce my retirement and the beginning of the next chapter," Moore wrote on Instagram. "I’m so thankful for the people, the memories, the wins and the losses I've encountered over the past 17 years. I'm even more thankful for the constant love and support I've had from friends and loved ones through the ups and downs. I look forward to serving the Hamilton community through the Hamilton Fire Department, and honouring the proud tradition that is the HFD."

A native of Hamilton, Moore played collegiately at McMaster and won a Vanier Cup with the Marauders in 2011. He was taken with a fifth-round selection of the 2013 CFL Draft by the Riders.

Moore appeared in 104 games in his CFL career from 2013 to 2021.