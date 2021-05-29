59m ago
Turnbull, Schoop lead the Tigers to win over Yankees
The Canadian Press
DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop homered and Spencer Turnbull pitched well into the sixth inning as the Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 6-1 on Saturday.
Turnbull (4-2) allowed one run on three hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six to improve to 3-0 with a 1.33 ERA in his past four starts, including a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners.
Yankees starter Deivi Garcia (0-2) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the game and allowed five runs — four earned — and five hits in 4 1/3 innings.
New York has lost the first two games of a weekend series at last-place Detroit after winning seven of eight.
The Yankees took a 1-0 lead in the second but wasted an opportunity for a much bigger inning. They loaded the bases on a single and two walks, and Turnbull fell behind 1-0 to Miguel Andujar. Turnbull missed badly on the next pitch, but Andujar chased it to even the count. On the next pitch, he hit into a run-scoring double play.
Turnbull walked Clint Frazier, but Brett Gardner grounded into an inning-ending force at second.
The Tigers loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom half, and Willi Castro hit a grounder up the middle. Second baseman Rougned Odor made a sliding stop but threw wildly to first, allowing two runs to score.
Eric Haase's first career triple and Niko Goodrum's sacrifice fly made it 3-1 in the fourth, and Jeimer Candelario's RBI double ended Garcia's day in the fifth. Candelario scored on Miguel Cabrera's sacrifice fly to put the Tigers ahead 5-1, and Schoop followed with a solo homer.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Yankees: Placed LHP Justin Wilson (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list to make room for Garcia. Wilson allowed Robbie Grossman's game-ending homer in the 10th inning of Detroit's 3-2 win on Friday. ... LHP Zack Britton (elbow) made his first rehab start for Double-A Somerset. He allowed one hit — an infield single — in one inning.
Tigers: Put RHP Jose Urena (forearm) on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday, and recalled INF Zack Short from Triple-A Toledo.
STREAKING
Candelario's fifth-inning double extended his on-base streak to 25 games — the longest active stretch in the majors.
UP NEXT
The teams finish their three-game series Sunday afternoon, with Tarik Skubal (1-7, 5.23 ERA) pitching for Detroit. The Yankees had not announced a scheduled starter.
