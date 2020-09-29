The 2020 Spengler Cup in Davos has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision marks only the fifth time since the tournament was first held in 1923 that it was been cancelled, joining 1939, 1940, 1949, and 1956

“A Spengler Cup without fan tent, without EISDome, in a half-empty stadium, and without standing room has nothing in common the with the hockey festival we have become accustomed to. Even with the best safety concept this would not have possible to realize. The health of all participating teams and that they could return to their home countries in good health, was always the highest priority in our evaluation. We cannot make that guarantee,” Organizing committee president Mark Gianola said.

Canada has won the tournament in four of the past five years.