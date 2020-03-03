Legendary director and long-time New York Knicks fan Spike Lee said on ESPN's First Take Tuesday that he is being "harassed" by Knicks owner James Dolan.

"I'm being harassed by James Dolan and I don't know why," Lee said, adding that he is done attending Knicks games this season.

Video emerged on social media Monday night of Lee involved in an apparent argument with security at Madison Square Garden prior to New York's game against the Houston Rockets. The team said afterwards that Lee tried to enter MSG through the wrong entrance and Dolan spoke with Lee – who was in his regular seat during throughout the game – at halftime to resolve the issue. Lee called this explanation "Garden spin" Tuesday, instead telling Dolan at the half he did not want to speak with him.

Lee claimed he's been using the same entrance off 33rd St. for 20-plus years, including as recently as last week. Lee said he was not informed of any policy change telling him he could no longer use the entrance.

"This comes from the top. [A security guard says] 'Mr. Lee, you have to leave Madison Square Garden.' They wanted me to leave The Garden, walk outside out the 33rd St. employee entrance where I came from, walk outside and come back on 31st St. And I said 'I'm not doing that.' First of all, you scanned my ticket; you can't scan a ticket twice. Also I know that once you leave a sporting event, you can't come back in," Lee said.

"So I said I'm not leaving. And they said 'We want you to leave The Garden.' I put my hands behind my back and I said arrest me like my brother Charles Oakley."

Oakley, a long-time Knick, was forcibly removed from Madison Square Garden during a game by multiple security guards approximately three years ago. Oakley brought forward a civil lawsuit but it was dismissed by a Manhattan federal judge last week.

New York, 19-42, went on to beat the Rockets 125-123 behind 27 points from Canadian RJ Barrett. They will host the Utah Jazz at MSG on Wednesday night.