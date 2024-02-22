Spooner, Toronto aim for fifth straight win as they host Carpenter, New York in PWHL action on TSN

PWHL Toronto have won four games in a row and are shooting for five as they welcome PWHL New York, who are riding their own three-game winning streak, to Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Catch the action Friday at 7pm ET on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Toronto returns to action for the first time since their 3-0 victory over PWHL Montreal in the Battle on Bay Street, played in front of a women’s hockey record-setting home crowd of 19,285 at Scotiabank Arena last Friday.

Jesse Compher, Hannah Miller and Victoria Bach all scored in the third period to lead Toronto to victory in the historic contest.

Kristen Campbell made 30 saves in net to earn the win, her league-leading sixth of the season.

Toronto forward Natalie Spooner, who was named PWHL first star of the week for the second week in a row on Monday, had a hand in the other three victories during the streak.

The 33-year-old scored three times in a win over Boston and twice each in victories against Minnesota and New York to run her season total to a league-leading 10.

Toronto opened the season 1-4-0, but have vaulted up to third in the standings with five wins in their last six games and now sit four points behind Minnesota and Montreal for top spot in the PWHL.

For Toronto to keep their hot streak rolling, they’ll have to stop a New York squad led by PWHL points leader Alex Carpenter.

Carpenter scored twice to vault New York to a 3-2 victory over Montreal on Wednesday, giving her eight markers on the season. She also has six assists to pace the league with 14 points on the year.

The 29-year-old also scored the OT winner for New York in a win over Boston and twice, including another overtime winner, in their victory over Ottawa during the stretch.

New York goaltender Corinne Schroeder has a 1.83 goals against-average this season, which is second best in the PWHL.

This is the fourth meeting between the teams with Toronto holding a 2-1 head-to-head advantage.

New York defeated Toronto 4-0 on the road in the first game in league history on Jan. 1. Toronto has won their two most recent battles, a 3-2 win in New York on Jan. 5 and a 2-0 win at home on Jan. 26.