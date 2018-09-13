Young core of Canucks looking to impress this season

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks say jobs are up for grabs as the team begins main training camp.

Coach Travis Green says he has a lot of options to fill roster spots as he looks at veteran players and up-and-coming youngsters like Swedes Elias Pettersson and Jonathan Dahlen.

The Canucks finished the 2017-2018 season second-last in the Pacific Division with a 31-40-11 record.

Green says he's expecting his returning players to be a lot better than they were last season, and will need "scoring by committee" to replace the points put up by Daniel and Henrik Sedin, who retired at the end of last season.

The coach says he wants young players on the team. Lineups won't be set until after he has a chance to see players in action at training camp in Whistler, B.C., from Friday to Monday.

Canucks GM Jim Benning says the team is willing to send veteran players down on waivers if they don't perform.