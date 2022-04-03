SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — James Neal's second-period goal stood as the winner and the Springfield Thunderbirds held on for a 3-2 victory over the Belleville Senators in the AHL Sunday to sweep the weekend series.

Tyler Tucker and Will Bitten staked the first-place Thunderbirds (37-20-5-2) to a 2-0 lead in the first period before Neal extended it. Charlie Lindgren made 30 saves.

Egor Sokolov and Jake Lucchini replied with power-play goals in the second to reduce the deficit for the Senators (31-25-4-0). Each player also assisted the other's goal. Filip Gustavsson turned aside 27 pucks in defeat.

Belleville only managed five shots on net in the third period as it sought the equalizer.

Springfield defeated Laval 4-3 in overtime on Saturday, with Tommy Cross netting the winner.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2022.