LONDON — Tottenham survived a huge scare in the FA Cup as a late Harry Kane goal rescued a 1-1 draw at fourth-tier Newport in the fourth round on Saturday.

Newport led for 44 minutes until Kane's 82nd-minute equalizer but the League Two side held on at 10,000-seat Rodney Parade to secure a rich replay at 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium.

West Ham wasn't so fortunate as it was eliminated by third-tier Wigan 2-0. At 1-0 down, West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku was sent off four minutes into the second half for spitting at Nick Powell and faces a lengthy ban.

Watford was the only other top-tier club to go out as it lost at fellow English Premier League side Southampton 1-0.

There was another all-Premier League encounter later, with Liverpool hosting West Bromwich Albion.

The Premier League teams to advance were Brighton, which won at Middlesbrough 1-0, and Leicester.

The Premier League bottom side, Swansea, faced a replay after drawing at Notts County 1-1.

Huddersfield also drew against Birmingham 1-1.

Coventry continued its fantastic cup run with a 1-0 victory at MK Dons, while Hull beat Nottingham Forest 2-1.

Sheffield United beat Preston North End 1-0, and Millwall netted a last-minute equalizer to draw witht Rochdale 2-2.

___

UPSET AVOIDED

Spurs sit 71 places higher than Newport in the league pyramid but fell behind at Rodney Parade when Padraig Amond rose highest to head home Robbie Willmott's cross late in the first half.

An ignominious exit loomed for a reasonably strong Tottenham outfit but, with the visitors seemingly fast running out of ideas, substitute Son Heung-min flicked on a corner and Kane ended a frustrating night in front of goal with the simplest of far-post tap-ins.

It was his 30th goal of the season.

___

TOOTHLESS HAMMERS

West Ham didn't have a single shot on target on a miserable day for David Moyes' side.

Wigan got off to a great start as Grigg headed in Nathan Byrne's cross less than seven minutes in.

Cheyenne Dunkley also had a goal ruled out for Wigan shortly afterward and any hope West Ham had of getting into the match diminished when Masuaku was dismissed for reacting angrily to a crunching tackle from Powell.

Grigg doubled his tally in the 69th with a penalty straight down the middle after Reece Burke was somewhat harshly adjudged to have handled the ball.

It was Grigg's sixth goal in five FA Cup matches this season.

___

IHEANACHO AT THE DOUBLE

Kelechi Iheanacho grabbed a first-half double as Leicester beat third-tier Peterborough 5-1.

Despite driving rain, the Foxes were a goal ahead with just nine minutes gone after Peterborough gave the ball away following a sloppy throw-in.

Iheanacho slid the ball through to Fousseni Diabate, and the forward, who arrived at Leicester from Ligue 2 club Gazelec Ajaccio this month, drove into the box before prodding home with his left foot.

It was to get even worse for the hosts just three minutes later after Chris Forrester gifted the ball to Iheanacho deep inside the home side's half. The former Manchester City forward had options to his left, but he chose to go alone, curling his left-footed strike into the bottom corner. Iheanacho netted his second for 3-0.

Peterborough rallied in the second half with the first goal Leicester has conceded this year, but Diabate scored a second on debut for Leicester, and substitute Wilfred Ndidi fired home with the final kick of the match.