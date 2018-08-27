Manu Ginobili is calling time on his legendary career.

The two-time All-Star and the 2008 Sixth Man of the Year took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to announce his retirement from the San Antonio Spurs and the NBA.

Today, with a wide range of feelings, I'm announcing my retirement from basketball. IMMENSE GRATITUDE to everyone (family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans) involved in my life in the last 23 years. It's been a fabulous journey. Way beyond my wildest dreams. pic.twitter.com/3MLCUtmd6K — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) August 27, 2018

"Today, with a wide range of feelings, I'm announcing my retirement from basketball," the 41-year-old Argentine wrote. "IMMENSE GRATITUDE to everyone (family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans) involved in my life in the last 23 years. It's been a fabulous journey. Way beyond my wildest dreams."

Ginobili was a linchpin on Spurs championship teams in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014 alongside Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. Ginobili was the last man standing among the trio with the Spurs with Duncan having retired in 2016 and Parker signing with the Charlotte Hornets in July.

Ginobili is also an Olympic gold medalist as part of the Argentina team that won the 2004 tournament in Athens.

Last week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ginobili had been training this offseason at the Spurs facility, weighing his options on returning for another season.

Taken in the second round of the 1999 NBA Draft, Ginobili made the jump to the NBA in 2002 following fours seasons in Italy where he was the back-to-back MVP in 2001 and 2002 for Virtus Bologna.

Over his 16 seasons, all with the Spurs, Ginobili had career averages of 13.3 points on .447 shooting, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds a night in 1,057 games.