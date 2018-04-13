The San Antonio Spurs will not have forward Kawhi Leonard (return from injury management) back for Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors after all.

INJURY REPORT: Kawhi Leonard (return from injury management) is out for tomorrow’s Spurs-Warriors game. — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 14, 2018

Leonard, 26, has played in just nine games this season after battling a right quadricep injury. He has not played since Jan. 13 and it's unclear if he will return at any point during the playoffs. According to multiple reports, Spurs physicians have declared the two-time all star as being healthy enough to return, but Leonard maintains he isn't ready for game-action.

Leonard has two years remaining on his five-year $94 million contract that he signed prior to the 2015-16 season.

Game 1 between the Spurs and defending champion Warriors gets underway Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET.