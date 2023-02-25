The St. Louis Blues have claimed forward Kasperi Kapanen off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins after he was waived on Friday.

St. Louis claims Kasperi Kapanen off waivers from Pittsburgh. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 25, 2023

Kapanen, 26, has seven goals and 20 points in 43 games with the Penguins this season.

"When a team doesn't live up to expectations, change is inevitable - that's part of it," head coach Mike Sullivan said of the decision to waive Kapanen. "Kappy is a really talented player. To a certain extent, it's on all of us because we didn't find a way to maximize his potential."

"It's a good pick up, he brings speed, has good skill. I'm looking forward to getting him here, coaching him and having him be part of the team" said Blues head coach Craig Berube on the addition of Kapanen.

Craig Berube on adding Kasperi Kapanen to the group: "It's a good pick up, he brings speed, has good skill. I'm looking forward to getting him here, coaching him and having him be part of the team." #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 25, 2023

Pittsburgh re-acquired Kapanen, a first-round pick of the team in 2014, from the Maple Leafs in 2020, sending a first-round pick to Toronto as part of the deal.

The Kuopio, Finland native has 70 goals and 172 points in 364 career games. He scored a career-high 20 goals and posted 44 points in 78 games with the Maple Leafs during the 2018-19 season.

Kapanen will be eligible to play Tuesday vs. Seattle. #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 25, 2023

The Blues announced that Kapanen will eligible to play Tuesday when they host the Seattle Kraken.