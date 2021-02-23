St. Louis Blues defenceman Carl Gunnarsson will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season with a knee injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Gunnarsson was injured in the Blues' game against the Los Angeles Kings Monday when he was battling for the puck with Kings forward Gabriel Vilardi. Gunnarsson left the ice with the help of teammates and did not return.

"That's a guy that has laid it on the line for this organization for a long time," teammate Brayden Schenn said Monday. "He's a hell of a teammate and a good guy. The guy is an absolute warrior. It's tough to see."

Gunnarsson will undergo further orthopedic evaluation and imaging to determine the extent of the injury.

The 34-year-old has two assists in 12 games for the Blues this season.