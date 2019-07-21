28m ago
Blues, Sundqvist agree to four-year contract
The St. Louis Blues and forward Oskar Sundqvist have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a four-year contract worth $11 million.
TSN.ca Staff
The deal, which was announced by the team on Sunday, carries an average annual value of $2.75 million.
Sundqvist set career highs in goals (14), assists (17) and points (31) during the 2018-19 season
In the postseason, the 25-year-old recorded four goals and five assists in 25 games.
A native of Boden, Sweden, Sundqvist became a restricted free agent on July 1.