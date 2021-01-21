San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane slashed St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington in the midsection as part of a four-penalty night in his team's 2-1 shootout win on Wednesday.

Kane picked up the second of his four minors in the first period when he reached back and slashed Binnington near the waistline while screening the Blues goaltender during a Sharks power play.

Binnington was asked after the game what he did to deserve the slash and replied, "Nothing today."

So Binner, what did you do to deserve that slash from Evander Kane? #stlblues pic.twitter.com/MFbqfDxDkp — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 21, 2021

Tensions between the two teams appeared to boil over as they met for the second straight game, with a total of 12 minor penalties handed out on the night.

Head coach Craig Berube called his team out for lack discipline after the loss.

"PK killed off seven penalties. I mean two, 5-on-3s," Berube said. "It's ridiculous, the penalties. We can't go to the box that much. It's really hard on people, it's hard on our team.

"[We] can't get to our game because of it. I don't know where we're at in the league penalty-wise, but [we] might be leading the league."

The Blues (2-1-1) currently sit seventh in average penalty minutes per game, with 11 minutes per game with a man in the box.

The Sharks and Blues will next meet again on Feb. 18 when they begin another two-game set.