After losing two key players from questionable hits earlier this week, St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong wants to have a meaningful discussion regarding player safety and the process of handing out suspensions.

Defencemen Justin Faulk and Robert Bortuzzo took head shots in Wednesday's Game 2 loss against the Colorado Avalanche and were forced to exit.

Avs veteran forward Nazem Kadri is expected to get a suspension for his high hit on Faulk in the third period after he was offered an in-person hearing. However, Colorado forward Tyson Jost was not penalized or offered a hearing for his elbow on Bortuzzo.

“I’m disappointed that Justin and Robert had to be taken out of the game Wednesday night for hits to the head,” Armstrong told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun in The Athletic. “Now is not the time to talk about the player safety process, but I would like to have this discussion when the season is over so that my comments don’t look like gamesmanship or whining.’’

Bortuzzo suffered a concussion on Jan. 15 after taking a high hit from the Avalanche’s Valeri Nichushkin, another incident which did not result in a suspension.

“Robert has been in this position twice this year where he’s been hit to the head and had to miss time — and with no repercussions,’’ Armstrong added. “Robert hasn’t received any justice for two hits to the head that caused him to miss time.’’

Both Bortuzzo and Faulk will not play Game 3 on Friday night.