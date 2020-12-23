Poulin makes his pitch for why luxury tax in the NHL would work

The St. Louis Blues have named forward Ryan O'Reilly the 23rd captain in franchise history, taking over for the departed Alex Pietrangelo.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko will serve as assistant captains.

O'Reilly is entering his third season with the Blues, having been traded to St. Louis by the Buffalo Sabres in 2018. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2019 after helping lead the Blues to their first-ever Stanley Cup in his first year with the team.

Last season, the 29-year-old centre posted 12 goals and 61 points in 71 games, adding four goals and 11 points during the NHL's Return to Play as the Blues were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

"Ryan's work ethic on and off the ice and his commitment day in and day out is second to none," said Blues head coach Craig Berube in a news release. "He leads by example with how hard he works during practices and our games and he relays the right message from our coaching staff to our entire team."

O'Reilly appeared to have the approval of Pietrangelo prior to the announcement, who served as captain of the Blues for four seasons prior to his signing with the Vegas Golden Knights.

“He is a good choice,” Pietrangelo told The Athletic via text last week. “One of the hardest working guys I know. Leads by example every day. Has succeeded in this league for a long time, and for good reason. I was happy to have him by my side for a few years. Great person, teammate and player!

“He will make a great captain. Good luck to him, no doubt he is the right choice.”

O'Reilly, a second-round pick of the Colorado Avalanche in 2009, finished third in Selke Trophy voting last season after winning the award for the first time in 2019 with the Blues.

The Clinton, Ont. native is signed for three more seasons at a $7.5 million cap hit.