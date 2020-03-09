1h ago
Blues' Sundqvist fined $5K for roughing
St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist has been fined $5,000 for roughing Adam Boqvist of the Chicago Blackhawks. The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Blues 2, Blackhawks 0
Sundqvist delivered a hit on Boqvist along the boards in the second period of Sunday's matchup, which St. Louis went on to win 2-0. The hit led to a scrum between both teams.
"It’s an unnecessary hit. There’s nothing wrong with finishing your check, but there was no reason for the contact to his head. It was totally unrelated to the play. It was late. He was trying to get him. So he did," Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton told reporters after the game.
"Looked reckless to me. At least he didn’t get his elbow on him, but he’s hurt, so I don’t know, he didn’t finish the game," Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith said.
In 55 games for the Blues this season, Sundqvist has 12 goals and 11 assists for a total of 33 points.
The Blues will be back in action on Monday at home against the Florida Panthers.