St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist has been fined $5,000 for roughing Adam Boqvist of the Chicago Blackhawks.

St. Louis’ Oskar Sundqvist has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Roughing Chicago’s Adam Boqvist. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 9, 2020

The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Sundqvist delivered a hit on Boqvist along the boards in the second period of Sunday's matchup, which St. Louis went on to win 2-0. The hit led to a scrum between both teams.

"It’s an unnecessary hit. There’s nothing wrong with finishing your check, but there was no reason for the contact to his head. It was totally unrelated to the play. It was late. He was trying to get him. So he did," Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton told reporters after the game.

Jeremy Colliton on Oskar Sundqvist's hit: "It’s an unnecessary hit. There’s nothing wrong with finishing your check, but there was no reason for the contact to his head. It was totally unrelated to the play. It was late. He was trying to get him. So he did." #Blackhawks https://t.co/nYoT8IjnbC — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 9, 2020

"Looked reckless to me. At least he didn’t get his elbow on him, but he’s hurt, so I don’t know, he didn’t finish the game," Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith said.

Duncan Keith on Oskar Sundqvist's hit that knocked Adam Boqvist out of the game: "Looked reckless to me. At least he didn’t get his elbow on him, but he’s hurt, so I don’t know, he didn’t finish the game." — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) March 9, 2020

In 55 games for the Blues this season, Sundqvist has 12 goals and 11 assists for a total of 33 points.

The Blues will be back in action on Monday at home against the Florida Panthers.