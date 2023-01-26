The St. Louis Blues placed forward Matthew Peca on waivers on Thursday.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Matthew Peca (STL). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 26, 2023

Peca, 29, is in the first year of a two-year, $1.525 deal and has not appeared in a game for the Blues this season.

The Blues needed to free up a roster spot after they activated defenceman Robert Bortuzzo from injured reserve on Thursday.

Robert Bortuzzo has been activated from injured reserve. #stlblues https://t.co/4bykm5jLUe — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 26, 2023

Peca has appeared in six games with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds and recorded five assists.

The 5-foot-10 forward was drafted 201st overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2011 NHL Draft and has six goals and 21 points in 83 career games split among the Lightning, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and Blues.

Peca joined the Blues as an unrestricted free agent in July of 2021 and signed a two-year extension with the club on March 23, 2022.