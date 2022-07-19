St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas released a statement via Twitter on Tuesday saying he was not involved in an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 World Junior hockey team.

St. Louis Blues F Robert Thomas: “I had no involvement in, nor did I witness, the alleged incident.” https://t.co/Mef1FwyJo7 — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) July 19, 2022

“I am aware of the allegations made against some of the members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior hockey team in London, Ontario in June of 2018,” Thomas wrote. “It is important for me to share with you my response to these allegations. I had no involvement in, nor did I witness, the alleged incident. I look forward to cooperating with the NHL investigation as well as any other investigation if appropriate and as required. I will not be making any further public comments at this time.”

Thomas, 23, was a member of the 2018 Canadian team that captured the gold medal in Buffalo.

Thomas’ statement comes a day after world junior teammate Conor Timmins, now a defenceman for the Arizona Coyotes, also denied any involvement.

Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit in May after a woman, now 24, claimed she was assaulted by eight hockey players, including members of the World Junior team, at a gala and golf function in London, Ont., in June of 2018.

Last week Hockey Canada announced that it was reopening its investigation into the alleged assault and the woman involved in the case has said she will cooperate.