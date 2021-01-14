Blues' Blais to have hearing for illegal check

St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais will have a hearing Thursday for an Illegal Check to the Head of Colorado Avalanche defenceman Devon Toews.

The incident occurred in the first period of the Blues' 4-1 win on Wednesday night. Blais was assessed a two-minute minor for elbowing on the play, just under five minutes into the game.

Blais, 24, picked up an assist in the win on Wednesday. He had six goals and 13 points and 40 games last season.

A veteran of 84 career games, all with the Blues, Blais has no suspension history.

