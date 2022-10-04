St. Louis Blues defenceman Scott Perunovich will undergo surgery to repair a fractured left shoulder and will be re-evaluated in six months.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury in the Blues' 4-1 preseason win over Chicago on Sept. 27. It is unrelated to the torn left labrum that sidelined Perunovich for the 2020-21 season.

A second-round pick (45th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, he has six assists in 19 regular-season games for the Blues.