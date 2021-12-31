Could Hoffman be a fit for the Blues with Steen done?

The St. Louis Blues announced Thursday the team has signed defenceman Vince Dunn to a one-year, $1.875 million extension.

In 71 games for the Blues last season, Dunn recorded nine goals and 14 assists.

The 24-year-old is entering his fourth season with the Blues after the club selected him in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft. He has 26 goals and 56 assists in 224 career regular season games.