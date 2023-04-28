The St. Louis Blues have signed defenceman Leo Loof to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced Friday.

The 21-year-old was St. Louis' third-round pick (No 88 overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Loof spent the previous two seasons with Ilves of Liiga in Finland, tallying eight goals and 18 assists for 26 points in 103 combined games.

He also appeared in six games with Sweden at the 2022 World Junior Championship, helping the team to a bronze medal.