The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Alexey Toropchenko to a two-year, $2.5 million extension to avoid an arbitration hearing, the team announced on Sunday.

Toropchenko, 24, was one of 22 players that filed for arbitration earlier this month. In 69 games with the Blues last season, he scored 10 goals and totaled 19 points.

The Moscow native was originally drafted by the Blues in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, and debuted for the team in the 2021-22 season.

In 97 career NHL games played, Toropchenko has 12 goals and 21 points.