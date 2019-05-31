Button explains three key changes St. Louis made in their Game 2 win

Star forward Vladimir Tarasenko missed St. Louis Blues practice on Friday due to a "maintenance day," according to head coach Craig Berube.

However, Tarasenko will be good to go Saturday night in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins.

#STLBlues Berube says Tarasenko took a maintenance day. Dunn is close but Berube isn’t sure if he’ll be an option for Game 3. Didn’t declare yet that Sanford will fill Sundqvist’s role. #StanleyCup — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) May 31, 2019

Craig Berube says Robert Thomas is “a possibility” for Game 3. He said doesn’t know yet if Vince Dunn is an option. #stlblues — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 31, 2019

The 27-year-old sniper from Russia has 10 goals and five assists over 21 playoffs games this spring after recording 33 goals and 35 assists over 76 games during the regular season.

Blues winger Robert Thomas, who was scratched from Game 2 of the series, is a "possibility" for Saturday's game while defenceman Vince Dunn's status is still up in the air, says Berube.

Dunn has not played since Game 3 of the Western Conference Final after taking a puck to the face off a shot from San Jose's Brenden Dillon.

Dunn has two goals and five assists in 16 playoffs game so far this spring. He had 12 goals and 35 points in 78 contests during the regular season.

Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron also missed his team's practice for a maintenance day on Friday, but will be good to go Saturday night.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy says John Moore will likely replace Matt Grzelcyk, who left Game 2 after taking a hit from Oskar Sundqvist, in the Game 3 lineup.

Cassidy says Bergeron will be in lineup. Taking maintenance day. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 31, 2019