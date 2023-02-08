The St. Louis Cardinals have acquired left-handed relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations, per reports.

The Cardinals have acquired LHP Anthony Misiewicz from the Royals in exchange for cash considerations. St. Louis DFA’d RHP James Naile to open a roster spot for Misiewicz. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 8, 2023

Misiewicz, 28, appeared in 32 games for the Royals last season, where he held a 4.34 earned runs average with 27 strikeouts in 29 innings.

He was drafted in the 18th round of the 2015 MLB June Amateur draft by the Seattle Mariners, and he debuted for the team in 2020.

Misiewicz was waived by the Mariners during the 2022 season, and was claimed by the Royals on August 1.

Misiewicz was placed on the 40 man roster, but has a lot of competition for innings in that bullpen that includes All-Star Ryan Helsley, who finished 12th in National League Cy Young voting last year with a 1.25 ERA in 64.2 innings.

The Cardinals designated right-handed pitcher James Naile for assignment to open a roster spot for Misiewicz.

In 119 career MLB games, the Detroit, MI native has a 4.43 ERA with 105 strikeouts in 103.2 innings.