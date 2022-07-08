A pair of power-hitting legends will be making the trip to Los Angeles for the All-Star Game next week.

Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera have been named to the National League and American League teams, respectively, as commissioner's choices.

The 42-year-old Pujols is set to retire at season's end. He returned to the Cards this past offseason, having previously spent the first 11 years of his career with the organization.

Primarily operating as a designated hitter, Pujols is batting .200 with four home runs, 18 runs batted in and a .683 OPS this season.

This is the 11th All-Star selection for the three-time NL Most Valuable Player in his 22nd season.

Cabrera, 39, returns to the All-Star Game for the first time since 2016.

In his 20th big-league season and 15th with the Tigers, Cabrera is batting .308 with three HR, 31 RBI and an OPS of .718 this season.

This is the 12th All-Star selection for the two-time AL MVP.

The rest of the All-Star teams will be announced later on Friday.