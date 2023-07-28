St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas received a five-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at Chicago Cubs hitter Ian Happ on Thursday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand has reported.

Additionally, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine as a result of Mikolas' actions.

The incident occurred in the first inning of the Cubs' eventual 10-3 victory over the Cardinals. Happ struck Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras in the head on a backswing, which forced trainers to remove Contreras from the game with an injury.

Mikolas threw the next pitch up and in, backing Happ off the plate, then struck Happ in the hip with the following pitch, just his 14th of the game. Umpires convened and ejected Mikolas, then ejected Marmol shortly after for arguing the call.

The 34-year-old righty was unhappy with the ejection after the game, stating “They (umpires) had a meeting and decided to toss me. The umpires can believe what they want to believe. That was their choice. They believed there was intent there and that's all umpires need.”

Mikolas, who is a two-time All-Star, is 6-6 with a 4.38 earned runs average amidst a lost season for the Cardinals. The loss dropped them to 46-58, 11.5 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers.