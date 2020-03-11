JUPITER, Fla. — St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will be out for several more games because of a sore right elbow.

Goldschmidt's throwing was limited by the Cardinals during the start of spring training, and he made his first two exhibition starts as a designated hitter. He has not played since Sunday.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Wednesday he expected the 32-year-old Goldschmidt to miss a couple more games.

“He's had off and on discomfort,” Shildt said.

The six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner is hitting .300 with two homers in 20 spring training at-bats.

Goldschmidt hit .260 with 34 homers and 97 RBIs last year for the NL Central champions after the Cardinals acquired him in an off-season trade with Arizona. His batting average was more than 30 points below his career average.

Right-hander Miles Mikolas was scheduled to play catch on Wednesday as part of his rehabilitation from a flexor tendon injury in his throwing arm. The 2018 All-Star received a platelet-rich plasma injection on Feb. 18 and is expected to miss the first month of the season.

