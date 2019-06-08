CHICAGO — The St. Louis Cardinals placed infielder Jedd Gyorko on the 10-day injured list with a strained lower back before Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs and purchased the contract of infielder Tommy Edman from Triple-A Memphis.

The Cardinals also designated right-handed reliever Merandy Gonzalez for assignment.

The 30-year-old Gyorko said he first felt his back spasm in the third inning of Friday's 3-1 loss to the Cubs when he fielded Anthony Rizzo's grounder at third base. Gyorko grounded into a force to end the fourth, then left the game in the fifth.

"I responded well to the treatment yesterday," Gyorko said. "Felt good this morning, felt like I could go, but they decided I can't."

Gyorko, in his seventh major league season, is batting .194 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 38 games this season. The 24-year-old Edman hit .306 with seven homers and 28 RBIs in 48 games at Memphis and has yet to make his major league debut.

