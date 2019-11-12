Mitchell: Free agency could provide answers for openings in Blue Jays' rotation

Adam Wainwright is sticking around.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Tuesday that the 38-year-old hurler had agreed to a one-year deal with the club with which he's spent the entirety of his 14-year career.

One more year for Waino!



We have agreed to terms with free-agent pitcher Adam Wainwright on a one-year contract for 2020. pic.twitter.com/ZzKnVUKly1 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) November 12, 2019

Terms of the deal were not released.

A native of Brunswick, GA, Wainwright was 14-10 last season with an earned run average of 4.19 and a WHIP of 1.427 over 171.2 innings pitched.

A three-time All-Star, Wainwright won a pair of World Series with the Cards in 2006 and 2011.

He led the National League in wins in 2009 and 2013 with 19 on both occasions.

Wainwright's 162 wins are eighth-most among active pitchers.