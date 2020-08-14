After a long time in limbo, the St. Louis Cardinals are making their return to the diamond.

Major League Baseball announced Friday that the Cardinals will play a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, marking their first game-action since July 29. It will also be the first time since July 26 that all 30 teams are in action on the same day.

St. Louis will have 44 days to play the remaining 55 games on their schedule as they currently sit at 2-3. Following their series with the White Sox, St. Louis will remain in Chicago and play the Cubs beginning on Monday.

The league was originally hopeful the Cards would be able to resume their season on Thursday with a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers but that was postponed earlier this week. They were also hoped to have been able to return and play Friday night, but that was postponed as well.

The Miami Marlins, another team impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak, were able to resume their season after missing eight days. They just wrapped up a two-game series in Buffalo with the Toronto Blue Jays.