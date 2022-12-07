The St. Louis Cardinals appear to have found Yadier Molina's replacement.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports the team is closing in on an agreement with free-agent catcher Willson Contreras.

Cardinals closing in on free-agent catcher Willson Contreras, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 7, 2022

A three-time All-Star, the 30-year-old Contreras has played the entirety of his seven-year deal with the Chicago Cubs.

He appeared in 113 games for the team in 2022, batting .243 with 22 home runs, 55 runs batted in and an OPS of .815.

With Molina having retired after 19 years at season's end, the Cards were in the market for a new backstop. The team was believed to have been interested in one of the Toronto Blue Jays' surplus of catching talent in Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk and rookie Gabriel Moreno.