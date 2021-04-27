How much longer is BIchette’s leash at SS?

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is headed to the disabled list because of a right foot tendon strain, it was announced Tuesday.

We have recalled C Ali Sánchez from the Alternate Site.



Molina sustained the injury Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds and tried to play through it but went 0-for-3 Monday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Catcher Ali Sanchez has been recalled from St. Louis' alternate site.

Molina is in his 18th season as Cardinals catcher and is hitting .323 with five home runs and 14 RBI.