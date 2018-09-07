The New Jersey Devils announced Friday that right-winger Drew Stafford has been invited to training camp on a professional tryout agreement.

OFFICIAL: Forward Drew Stafford will be attending #NJDevils training camp on a PTO agreement. https://t.co/eF9YFtY9NE — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 7, 2018

Stafford appeared in 59 games last season with the Devils, scoring eight goals and adding seven assists.

In 784 career games with the Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, Boston Bruins and Devils, he has 191 goals and 224 assists over the course of 12 NHL seasons.

The Devils will open their regular season on Oct. 6 against the Edmonton Oilers at Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden, as part of the NHL Global Series .