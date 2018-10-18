TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a successful opening stretch at home.

Stamkos scored his first goal of the season, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Thursday night.

Stamkos ended a 16-game regular-season goal drought dating to last season from the slot with 4:41 left in the second. The goal gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead.

"It's always nice to get your first of the year and get it going," Stamkos said.

Vasilevskiy, 7-0-0 against Detroit, stopped Christoffer Ehn's shot during a 2-on-none short-handed break in the first and made a post-to-post glove save on Frans Nielsen during a second period 2-on-1.

Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who went 4-1-0 on a season-opening homestand. Tampa Bay has won 12 in a row against the Red Wings.

"You get four of five, you have to be happy," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

Detroit, winless at 0-5-2, got a goal from Luke Glendening, and Jimmy Howard stopped 28 shots. It's the Red Wings' worst season-opening stretch since opening the 1985-86 season with eight losses and a tie.

"It's not fun, that's for sure" Howard said. "We've just to keep moving along."

The Red Wings were coming off a 7-3 drubbing at Montreal Monday.

"The second period at Montreal was a joke," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. "We lost our structure totally. I thought we got our structure back, for sure.

Howard made a strong save on Stamkos during a 3-on-1 in the third.

Killorn made it 3-1 on a late empty-netter.

Point opened the scoring 7:33 into the game when Yanni Gourde's pass went off his skate and pass Howard. Glendening tied it on a rebound at 6:30 of the second.

Tampa Bay remains the lone NHL team not allowing a power-play goal, running its season-opening streak to 23 after Detroit went 0 for 5.

"Huge PK," Vasilevskiy said. "I thought we played well."

Tampa Bay right wing Ryan Callahan played for the first time since off-season right shoulder surgery.

The Red Wings injury-depleted defensive corps got the return of Trevor Daley, who had an assist after missing four games with a neck injury. Mike Green (virus) and Jonathan Ericsson (upper body) both practiced with the team. Danny DeKeyser (hand) is also out.

NOTES: Tampa Bay has also won 12 straight at home against the Red Wings. ... Stamkos has an eight-game point streak against Detroit (six goals, 11 points). ... Tampa Bay acquired F Mitch Hults from Anaheim in return for future considerations and assigned him to Syracuse of the AHL. C Cory Conacher was reassigned and F Danick Martel sent for a conditional stint to Syracuse. ... Red Wings Anthony Mantha is minus-11 on the season.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Play Saturday at Florida.

Lightning: Start a four-game trip Saturday at Minnesota.

