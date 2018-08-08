The Calgary Stampeders are in a league of their own atop the TSN.ca CFL Power Rankings.

There isn’t a ton of movement this week, but the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts both moved up a spot.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

RECORD: 7-0 THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

The Stampeders have scored 206 points, which ranks second in the league, but their defence has been ridiculous, allowing just 86 points in seven games. Winnipeg and Hamilton are tied for second, with 147 points allowed!

Key Injuries: WR Eric Rogers, DB Tunde Adeleke, RB Don Jackson, DL Cordarro Law.

EDMONTON ESKIMOS

RECORD: 5-2 THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 2

It wasn’t a classic performance, but a seven-point home win against Saskatchewan leaves the Eskimos with the second-best record in the league. WR Derel Walker stepped up with six catches for 154 yards and a touchdown.

Key Injuries: CB Johnny Adams, LB Adam Konar, DB Neil King.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

RECORD: 4-3 THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 3

The Blue Bombers didn’t do anything on their bye week to warrant a move in the rankings.

Key Injuries: DB Anthony Gaitor, DB Chandler Fenner.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

RECORD: 4-3 THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 4

A fourth-quarter collapse at Toronto isn’t great, but it’s also not enough to decide that the Redblacks are somehow not a middle-of-the-pack team. The loss probably prevents them from closing the gap on the likes of Edmonton and Winnipeg, and leaves Ottawa closer to those in pursuit.

Key Injuries: DL Avery Ellis, LB Kyries Hebert, DL Jonathan Newsome.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

RECORD: 3-4 THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 6

Nothing fixes an ailing squad like a game against the Montreal Alouettes, and the Ticats destroyed the Als 50-11 for a much-needed win after a three-game losing streak.

Key Injuries: WR Shamawd Chambers.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

RECORD: 3-4 THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 5

Had a fourth-quarter lead at Edmonton, but couldn’t hold it, so the Riders lose a spot in the rankings, but overall it wasn’t a bad performance and they’ve stayed busy. They added defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy after he was released by Ottawa and head coach Chris Jones worked out 44-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

Key Injuries: WR Caleb Holley, LB Derrick Moncrief.

B.C. LIONS

RECORD: 2-4 THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 7

Gave a credible effort at Calgary, but still lost 27-18. Getting RB Jeremiah Johnson back improved the running game and the Lions are reaching a crossroads – if they don’t start picking up some wins, it is going to be tough to keep the pace in the West.

Key Injuries: OL Charles Vaillancourt, LB Solomon Elmimian.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

RECORD: 2-5 THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 9

Everything seemed to be going about as expected when the Argos were losing 38-14 against Ottawa before, suddenly, QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson turned the game around, capping it off with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Armanti Edwards to win the game on the final play from scrimmage.

Key Injuries: QB Ricky Ray, LB Bear Woods, DB Johnny Sears Jr, LB Taylor Reed.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

RECORD: 1-6 THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 8

Johnny Manziel’s first CFL start was a disaster, as he completed 11 of 20 passes for 104 yards while throwing four interceptions in a 50-11 loss. Obviously, the supporting cast isn’t great, but the other Alouettes quarterbacks this season didn’t perform like that. This week’s trip to Ottawa is his next shot at redemption.

Key Injuries: LB Kyle Knox, DL Jabar Westerman, DB Joe Burnett.