Stampeders looking to eliminate unforced errors against Lions on TSN A few of Calgary’s veteran players made key mistakes that contributed to Saturday’s loss in their 2021 CFL season opener against the Toronto Argonauts. The Stampeders will try to get back on the winning track when they host the BC Lions Thursday night at McMahon Stadium. Salim Valji has more from Calgary.

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has a sharp memory.

When asked, he can ring off intricate details from games of seasons past – often without hesitating.

That makes his post-game comments after Saturday’s 23-20 season-opening defeat to the Toronto Argonauts all the more significant. In his nine-season Stampeders career, the 31-year-old Texan has accumulated a sterling 77-19-2 record. The 2021 Week 1 loss to Toronto, though, stung differently.

“That one’s tough,” Mitchell said.

“I’ve been a part of what, 17, 18 losses in this league and that definitely felt like one of the worst ones just because I didn’t feel like they did anything to beat us.”

Despite being a younger team than in previous years, it was a few Stampeders veterans who made key mistakes that contributed to Saturday’s loss. Halfback Ka’deem Carey had an objectionable conduct penalty in the fourth quarter after he fumbled the previous drive. Veteran Mike Rose also took a roughing penalty that cost the defence 15 yards. Mitchell was intercepted in the first play of a potential game-tying drive to end the game.

“The fumble and the personal foul on Ka’Deem, it can’t happen,” head coach Dave Dickenson said after the loss.

“All of us need to be better, starting with the coaching staff.”

Carey, sharing his quarterback’s penchant for hyperbole, was hard on himself.

“I look at that game as probably the worst that I’ve ever played,” Carey said on Wednesday.

“As an individual, I’ve got to keep my mind, my gloves tighter, everything…going into this week, just working on details and making sure my head is in the right place and a little calmer.”

The key to success this week versus the BC Lions (0-1) Thursday night (9:30 pm ET/7:30 pm MT, TSN1, TSN 3, TSN5), according to Carey, is making a statement right away.

“We want to establish who we are early,” he said. “We want to be physical. We want to be up front with them. It starts with our front line.”

Mitchell was limited in practice this week due to a calf injury, but should be good to go. As a precaution, the team activated third string QB Jake Maier to the main roster.

Thursday also marks the long-anticipated Stampeders debut of 2019 CFL All-Star Richard Leonard. The defensive back was expected to be a key part of the Calgary secondary after signing as a free agent in February of 2020. He missed last week’s contest because of an ankle injury.

“I’m very excited,” Leonard told Stampeders.com. “I’m just ready to get out there and play with my brothers and have a good game.”

“He’s had a real nice camp for us,” Dickenson said. “We moved him around, played him in different positions. I think he has versatility…[his debut] is overdue. I think he will be a big part of our success.”

Leonard will attempt to make life difficult for Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, who last week became the second-youngest Canadian quarterback in league history to make his first career start and is expected to get the nod again on Thursday.

“They’re a very well-coached team and historically they’ve been very, very good,” Rourke said. “To become one of the best, you have to beat the best.”

Rourke will have at least one familiar face across the field. He has recently developed a friendship with Stampeders backup quarterback Michael O’Connor.

“We got really close this past year,” Rourke said. “We were both working with Rob Williams in the Vancouver area…obviously with the UBC connection, I got to see him up close. It’s pretty cool. He’s a great player. It’s pretty cool to be able to work out with the other Canadian quarterback.”

FIELD NOTES

-Despite the opening loss to Toronto, Stampeders fans should be happy that Calgary has a running game. In 2019, the Stampeders were last in rushing yards/game. Early on in 2021, it looks like halfbacks Carey and Ante Milanovic-Litre can provide a solid ground game and help open up a Stampeders offence that will rely on younger receivers. The two combined for more than 100 rushing yards versus the Argonauts.

-Dickenson has a couple of defensive linemen making their season debuts on Thursday in Andrew Seinet-Spaulding and Silas Stewart. He explained that with a short week between games, defensive linemen are usually more worn out than players in other positions. Dickenson plans on rotating his eight defensive linemen against BC.

-The Stampeders haven’t started a season 0-2 since 2009.

-Thursday is the Stampeders’ Hall Of Fame game. At halftime, the team will honour seven individuals who have earned the call, including former quarterback Henry Burris and current team president John Hufnagel.