Franklin: Very surprised that Hughes is no longer a Stampeder

Calgary Stampeders offensive lineman Dan Federkeil is retiring, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The 34-year-old Federkeil spent his entire CFL career with the Stampeders after spending the early portion of his pro career in the NFL.

Federkeil spent three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts south of the border and has won both a Super Bowl and a Grey Cup.