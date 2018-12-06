CALGARY — The Grey Cup champion Calgary Stampeders have re-signed five of their Canadians.

Punter Rob Maver, kicker Rene Paredes, long-snapper Pierre-Luc Caron and fullbacks Ante Milanovic-Litre and Charlie Powe all inked deals with the Stamps on Thursday.

The five players, who played special teams for the Stampeders this season, have a combined 28 years of CFL experience.

The Toronto Argonauts also extended two Canadian players, locking up defensive linemen Hassan Barry and John Biewald through 2020. Both players joined the Argos this year.

Elsewhere, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed three Canadians — defensive back Nicholas Parisotto, linebacker Dillon Grondin and wide receiver Mitch O’Connor — as well as two Americans in defensive tackle Bobby Richardson and offensive lineman Isame Faciane.

Meanwhile, the B.C. Lions signed four Americans — wide receivers Larry Cobb and Travion Tucker, defensive end Timmy Hamilton and linebacker Clemente Casseus.