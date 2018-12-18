The Calgary Stampeders have brought back national linebacker Riley Jones, the team announced Tuesday.

Jones played in all 18 regular season games with the Stamps, notching seven tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. He also had 10 special-teams tackles, including a critical forced fumble on an Ottawa punt return in the Grey Cup game that helped the Stampeders secure the title.

Riley has been an important contributor to our special teams since joining the club two years ago and he's certainly headed in the right direction when it comes to his work on defence," said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel in a news release. "He will be in the mix at training camp to earn a bigger role on defence."

Jones entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of the University of British Columbia.