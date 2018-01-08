The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed receiver Kamar Jorden.

The 28-year-old has spent his entire four-year CFL career in Calgary, and appeared in 10 games last season.

"Kamar has emerged as one of our go-to receivers over the past two seasons and we're very pleased to have him back," said Calgary president and GM John Hufnagel. "I look forward to watching him build on his performance and see what he can do over a full season."

Jorden had 52 receptions for 717 yards and six touchdowns in 2017, but missed eight games between July and October with a leg injury.

"Every year I've been in Calgary, I've grown as a player and I believe I still have room to improve," said Jorden. "Returning to Calgary and continuing to work with Coach Dicky [Dave Dickenson] is the best opportunity for me to keep growing as a player and to try and win more football games."

Jorden made six receptions for 117 yards, along with one touchdown in Calgary's 27-24 loss in the Grey Cup.