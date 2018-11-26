Stampeders return to McMahon Stadium with Grey Cup

Following MVP performance, is Mitchell off to the NFL?

CALGARY — Tired but happy Calgary Stampeders filed off the buses at McMahon Stadium with the Grey Cup in tow Monday.

The Stampeders defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16 for the CFL's championship trophy less than 24 hours earlier in Edmonton.

Head coach Dave Dickenson and several players arrived shortly after noon and were greeted by about 70 well-wishers in McMahon’s parking lot.

A celebration of Calgary’s Grey Cup win will be held Tuesday at city hall.