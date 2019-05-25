CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders signed international defensive back Robertson Daniel on Saturday.

The team also announced that they had released defensive back Malique Jackson.

Daniel signed with the NFL's Oakland Raiders in 2015 and spent time on the practice rosters of the Raiders, Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins before making his professional debut with one game for the Baltimore Ravens in 2016. He also played one game for the Ravens in 2018.

Daniel played two seasons at Brigham Young University. He recorded 110 total tackles, including one tackle for loss, made three interceptions and added one sack, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 23 pass breakups in 25 games.