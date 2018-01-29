The Calgary Stampeders announced Monday they have signed defensive end Ja”gared Davis to a contract extension.

Davis, who was due to become a free agent in February, had reportedly worked out for NFL teams earlier this off-season.

"Ja'Gared is a dynamic player who is always around the ball and has a knack for making plays," president and GM John Hufnagel said in a team release. "He has been a key part of our strength and depth on the defensive line since joining the team and I'm looking forward to more of the same in 2018."

Davis is coming off a 10-game season in which he racked up 32 tackles and nine sacks. The 27-year-old joined the Stampeders in 2016 and finished with 32 tackles and seven sacks in 18 games his rookie season.

"It's great to be back," Davis said in the team release. "The Stamps are a great organization with great coaches and great people. I'm really happy to be staying with the team I started with and I'm looking forward to the challenge of winning a Grey Cup."