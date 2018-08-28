TORONTO — Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, receiver Kamar Jorden and defensive lineman Ja'Gared Davis made it a Stampeders sweep Tuesday when they were named the CFL's top performers for Week 11.

Mitchell recorded 452 passing yards and three touchdowns as the Stampeders improved to 8-1 with a 39-26 win over visiting Winnipeg on Saturday.

Ten of Mitchell's 25 pass completions were hauled in by Jorden, who set the Stampeders' single-game record for most receiving yards with 249. Jorden's night was highlighted by a 68-yard touchdown reception.

Davis had three defensive tackles and two interceptions, returning one of them 35 yards for a touchdown.