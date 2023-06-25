Stampeders WR Henry says he suffered ruptured Achilles tendon
Larry Dean, Malik Henry - The Canadian Press
Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Malik Henry said Sunday he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in Saturday’s loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Henry was helped off the field in the fourth quarter after a non-contact play and was later carted off the sideline.
A timetable for return has not been provided, however TSN's Salim Valji called it a "worst-case scenario."
“It’s gonna be a long process, but I know God wouldn’t put me through anything I couldn’t handle,” Henry wrote on Twitter.
Henry, 26, had 92 receiving yards and a touchdown before leaving with the injury.
The Stampeders are already without star running back Ka’Deem Carey and receiver Reggie Begelton, who are on the six-game injured list.