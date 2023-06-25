Stampeders WR Henry says he suffered ruptured Achilles tendon

Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Malik Henry said Sunday he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in Saturday’s loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Henry was helped off the field in the fourth quarter after a non-contact play and was later carted off the sideline.

To everyone that’s DM’d me or reached out concerning last night, just wanted to give y’all an update. I ruptured my Achilles last night at the game. It’s gonna be a long process but I know God wouldn’t put me through anything I couldn’t handle. Thank you for all the prayers 🙏🏽🖤 — Malik Henry (@MalikHenry_2) June 25, 2023

A timetable for return has not been provided, however TSN's Salim Valji called it a "worst-case scenario."

Malik Henry update: Worst case scenario, unfortunately.



Right now, the Stamps are down…



-# 1 & # 2 receivers Begelton & Henry

-WR Philpot, who was expected to take a big step in his sophomore season

-Depth WR Middlemost

-# 1 RB Carey



& potentially # 1 returner/backup RB Logan https://t.co/Qlg0rOkP5y — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) June 25, 2023

“It’s gonna be a long process, but I know God wouldn’t put me through anything I couldn’t handle,” Henry wrote on Twitter.

Henry, 26, had 92 receiving yards and a touchdown before leaving with the injury.

The Stampeders are already without star running back Ka’Deem Carey and receiver Reggie Begelton, who are on the six-game injured list.